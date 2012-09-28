BANGKOK, Sept 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1447.15 0.96% 13.830
USD/JPY 77.56 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1778.34 0.06% 1.050
US CRUDE 92.27 0.46% 0.420
DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46
ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33
THAI STOCKS 1286.11 0.91% 11.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on relief over Spain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
The energy firm said on Thursday its $3.1 billion share
offer, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, will now only be
available to existing shareholders as it sought to erase
concerns about potential dilution.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms
> Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking
> Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine
> Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support
> Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)