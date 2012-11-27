BANGKOK, Nov 27 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1406.29 -0.2% -2.860
USD/JPY 81.99 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6745 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1749.94 0.08% 1.450
US CRUDE 87.94 0.23% 0.200
DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33% -42.31
ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23% -0.28
THAI STOCKS 1290.85 0.71% 9.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal
awaited
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
Thailand's top energy firm is considering plans to build a
$28.7-billion oil refinery in central Vietnam, company officials
said on Monday, in what would be a record foreign investment in
the country.
-- JMT NETWORK SERVICES MARKET DEBUT
Shares in debt collector and used car hire purchase service,
a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl, starts trading on
Tuesday. JMT Network sold 30 million shares via IPO last week at
4 baht ($0.13) each.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St edges down after recent rally; retailers weigh
> Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bid
> Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up
> Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal
> Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)