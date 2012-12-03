BANGKOK, Dec 3 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1416.18 0.02% 0.230
USD/JPY 82.41 0.07% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6233 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1717.71 0.16% 2.820
US CRUDE 89.02 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76
ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16
THAI STOCKS 1324.04 1.10% 14.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares crawl higher after firm China
PMI
SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near
8-week low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer set an offer price of
142 baht per share for its equity sale, raising up to $3 billion
in the country's biggest offering ever.
-- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access
Communication Pcl and True Corporation Pcl
Thailand's Administrative Court is scheduled to rule on
Monday whether to order a suspension of 3G licences to the three
bid winners, including a unit of Advanced Info Service, a unit
of Total Access Communication and a unit of True Corp.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers
> Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying
> Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr
> Gold steady; U.S. fiscal uncertainty weighs
> Oil posts first monthly rise since August
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)