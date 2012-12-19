BANGKOK, Dec 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15% 16.430 USD/JPY 84.33 0.15% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1673.7 0.25% 4.160 US CRUDE 87.97 0.05% 0.040 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87% 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77% 2.24 THAI STOCKS 1362.94 0.28% 3.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS - Shares, euro up on hopes of U.S. "cliff" deal, BOJ easing SE ASIA STOCKS - Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- True Corp Pcl Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Tuesday it planned to invest 26.5 billion baht ($865.73 million) in 2013 mostly to expand its mobile, high-speed Internet and cable television businesses. MARKET NEWS > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past cliff' > Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > Gold bounces on U.S. dollar but near 4-month low > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)