BANGKOK, Jan 9 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32% -4.740
USD/JPY 87.27 0.28% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.026
SPOT GOLD 1659.2 0.04% 0.600
US CRUDE 93.15 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41% -55.44
ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52% -2.04
THAI STOCKS 1417.33 0.14% 2.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Bangkok Bank Pcl
Thailand's top lender is aiming for loan growth of between 7
percent and 9 percent in 2013, reflecting the country's economic
growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Tuesday.
-- Minor International Pcl
Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator, which runs Burger
King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia,
plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through
2017 on expansion and acquisitions.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)