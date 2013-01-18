BANGKOK, Jan 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1480.94 0.56% 8.310 USD/JPY 89.75 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.875 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1687.86 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 95.23 -0.27% -0.260 DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79 ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22 THAI STOCKS 1420.95 0.34% 4.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on strong U.S. data, China in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand bounces back; Vietnam snaps winning streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- Kasikornbank Pcl Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 153 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, reflecting a low base in the same period of 2011 when the economy was hit by severe flooding. -- Bangkok Bank Pcl Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 21 percent rise in annual net profit for 2012 on Thursday, boosted by strong loan demand from businesses. -- Advanced Info Service Pcl Thailand's largest mobile phone operator plans to invest 13 billion baht ($435 million) in 2013, mostly on its 3G network to tap the fast-growing data services sector. MARKET NEWS > Housing, job data push S&P to 5-yr high; Intel down late > U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales > Yen bears rampage; China data in focus > Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs on U.S. data > Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)