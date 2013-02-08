BANGKOK, Feb 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.54 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.955 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1669.34 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 95.91 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 THAI STOCKS 1499.81 -0.04% -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS- Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS results STOCKS TO WATCH -- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a surge in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong voice and data services and higher handset sales after the launch of Apple's iPhone 5. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall > Euro near 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains > Gold extends losses on euro zone concerns; China data eyed > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)