BANGKOK, Feb 20 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1530.94 0.73% 11.150
USD/JPY 93.64 0.09% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.026 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1607.54 0.21% 3.330
US CRUDE 96.77 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39% 53.91
ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33% 1.81
THAI STOCKS 1532.07 0.58% 8.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher;
yen eases
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others
mixed
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates
on hold for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, according to
a Reuters poll which forecast it would ignore government
pressure to loosen policy after robust economic data.
-- CP All Pcl
Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 75
percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong domestic
consumption and a low comparative base as a result of flooding a
year earlier.
-- Amata Corp Pcl
Thai industrial land developer said on Tuesday it aimed for
2013 land sales growth of 10-20 percent, thanks to strong demand
for relocation from foreign investors, especially from Japan and
China.
MARKET NEWS
> M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high
> U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids
> Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak
> Gold hovers around 6-month lows, economic recovery hopes
weigh
> Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)