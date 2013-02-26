BANGKOK, Feb 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0217 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1487.85 -1.83% -27.750 USD/JPY 92.51 0.78% 0.720 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8843 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1596.86 0.19% 3.000 US CRUDE 92.59 -0.56% -0.520 DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55% -216.40 ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63% -2.23 THAI STOCKS 1540.13 0.75% 11.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares decline on Italy election; Bernanke eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday after disease hurt its shrimp business and domestic meat prices continued weak. MARKET NEWS > Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election > Yields dip to 1-month low on Italy election uncertainty > Euro battered after Italy elections, yen buoyed > Gold rises as Italy vote uncertainty boosts safe-haven appeal > Brent hits 1-mth low below $114 on Italy vote uncertainty > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)