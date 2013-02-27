BANGKOK, Feb 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1496.94 0.61% 9.090
USD/JPY 91.75 -0.24% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.874 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1612.14 -0.06% -0.970
US CRUDE 92.75 0.13% 0.120
DOW JONES 13900.13 0.84% 115.96
ASIA ADRS 135.60 1.00% 1.34
THAI STOCKS 1530.32 -0.64% -9.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Bernanke
reassures, Italy weighs
SE ASIA STOCKS-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT Pcl
Moody's Investors Service says PTT's full-year results for
FY2012 are in line with Moody's expectations and the company's
issuer and bond ratings remain well positioned at Baa1 with a
stable outlook.
-- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year
over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700
billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is
roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street rebounds on Bernanke comments, data
> Yields near 1-month lows as Bernanke defends bond buys
> Yen holds gains as euro suffers on Italy uncertainty
> Gold holds near 1-1/2-week high as Bernanke backs stimulus
> Brent crude oil drops under $113 on Italian vote fears
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)