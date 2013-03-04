BANGKOK, March 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520
USD/JPY 93.35 -0.22% -0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8429 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1581.84 0.44% 6.980
US CRUDE 90.61 -0.08% -0.070
DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17
ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60
THAI STOCKS 1539.60 -0.13% -1.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth
outlook, US data supports
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine
leads
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
The world's biggest canned tuna producer reported a 60
percent drop in net profit to the lowest in eight quarters, hit
by a sharp fall in tuna prices and higher costs in its shrimp
business.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts
> Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth
> Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm
> Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak
> Brent crude oil erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
