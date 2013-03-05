BANGKOK, March 5 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000
USD/JPY 93.36 -0.11% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.872 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1576.91 0.23% 3.570
US CRUDE 90.33 0.23% 0.210
DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16
ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55
THAI STOCKS 1540.72 0.07% 1.12
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)