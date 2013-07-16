BANGKOK, July 16 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS 0214 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1682.50 0.14 2.31
USD/JPY 99.77 -0.08 -0.08
10-YR US TSY 93.09 0.01 -0.05
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1277.85 -0.32 -4.14
US CRUDE 106.22 -0.09 -0.10
DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13 19.96
ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57 0.8
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain; RBA minutes awaited
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up after China data; Philippine
outperforms
-- Major Cineplex Group Pcl
The cinema operator said it expected a 20 percent growth in
revenue of the second half of this year versus a 30 percent rise
in the first half
> S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup
> U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint
> Dollar treads recovery path as more Bernanke comments loom
> Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony
> Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
