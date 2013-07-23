BANGKOK, July 23 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0202 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1695.53 0.20 3.44 USD/JPY 99.56 -0.08 -0.08 10-YR US TSY 93.63 0.00 -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD 1335.01 0.00 -0.03 US CRUDE 107.15 0.20 0.21 DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01 1.81 ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43 0.62 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar struggles SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- True Corp Pcl The telecoms group said on Tuesday it will set up an infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25 billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position. -- Kasikornbank Pcl Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to higher interest income from strong corporate loan growth. -- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as strong data revenue outweighed rising expenses related to the rollout of new 3G services. -- Moody's Investors Service has adjusted the local currency (LC) country risk and foreign currency (FC) bond and deposit ceilings for Thailand, Oman, and Mongolia. The sovereign bond ratings are not affected by the changes in the ceilings. MARKET NEWS > Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment > Prices stable before new supply > Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields > Gold near one-month high as dollar slips > U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (topnews.session.rservices.com) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)