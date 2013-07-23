BANGKOK, July 23 Following is some
MARKETS 0202 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1695.53 0.20 3.44
USD/JPY 99.56 -0.08 -0.08
10-YR US TSY 93.63 0.00 -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1335.01 0.00 -0.03
US CRUDE 107.15 0.20 0.21
DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01 1.81
ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43 0.62
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar
struggles
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- True Corp Pcl
The telecoms group said on Tuesday it will set up an
infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25
billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial
position.
-- Kasikornbank Pcl
Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 17 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to higher interest
income from strong corporate loan growth.
-- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC)
Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 4
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as strong data
revenue outweighed rising expenses related to the rollout of new
3G services.
-- Moody's Investors Service has adjusted the local currency
(LC) country risk and foreign currency (FC) bond and deposit
ceilings for Thailand, Oman, and Mongolia. The sovereign bond
ratings are not affected by the changes in the ceilings.
