BANGKOK, July 24 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0231 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19 -3.14 USD/JPY 99.65 0.25 0.25 10-YR US TSY 93.36 0.01 -0.09 YLD SPOT GOLD 1342.84 -0.35 -4.65 US CRUDE 106.97 -0.24 -0.26 DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14 22.19 ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44 0.63 STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Krung Thai Bank Pcl Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a 13.5 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to higher provisions, which offset a rise in loans to business and retail clients plus higher fee income. -- True Corp Pcl The telecommunications group said it aims to raise at least $2.25 billion by listing an infrastructure fund to help pay down debt, in what would be Asia-Pacific's biggest initial public offering so far this year.