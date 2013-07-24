BANGKOK, July 24 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS 0231 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19 -3.14
USD/JPY 99.65 0.25 0.25
10-YR US TSY 93.36 0.01 -0.09
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1342.84 -0.35 -4.65
US CRUDE 106.97 -0.24 -0.26
DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14 22.19
ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44 0.63
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tentative, dollar treads water
as China PMI eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Thailand, Indonesia outperform
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Krung Thai Bank Pcl
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a 13.5
percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to
higher provisions, which offset a rise in loans to business and
retail clients plus higher fee income.
-- True Corp Pcl
The telecommunications group said it aims to raise at least
$2.25 billion by listing an infrastructure fund to help pay down
debt, in what would be Asia-Pacific's biggest initial public
offering so far this year.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)