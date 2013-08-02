BANGKOK, Aug 2 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS AT 0232 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1706.87 1.25 21.14 USD/JPY 99.42 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 91.80 0.00 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1306.79 -0.08 -1.05 US CRUDE 108.61 0.67 0.72 DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83 128.48 ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01 2.79 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by accommodative central banks, US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high inflation STOCKS TO WATCH -- Home Product Center Pcl Thai housing developer Quality Houses and its shareholder Land & Houses Pcl are in talks to sell their combined 50 percent stake in building materials retailer Home Product Center to foreign investors. MARKET NEWS > Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place > U.S. bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view > Dollar rebounds on upbeat data, jobs in focus > Gold slips, heads for biggest weekly loss in a month > U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)