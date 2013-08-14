BANGKOK, Aug 14 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS 0210 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1694.16 0.28 4.69
USD/JPY 98.05 -0.15 -0.15
10-YR US TSY 98.22 -0.02 0.14
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1323.81 0.24 3.12
US CRUDE 106.63 -0.19 -0.20
DOW JONES 15451.01 0.2 31.33
ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87 1.24
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks
rise
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Banpu Pcl
Thailand's top coal miner reported a 70 percent fall in
quarterly net profit on Tuesday due mainly to foreign exchange
losses, with a higher sales volume failing to offset weak coal
prices.
-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
The world's largest canned tuna producer reported a 64
percent fall in net profit on Tuesday, due mainly to foreign
exchange losses and the impact of shrimp disease.
-- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth
528.07 million baht ($16.9 million) on Tuesday, adding on their
net selling of $332 million over the past seven sessions.
Click and for cumulative
trading value by investor type.
-- The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set final duties
on billions of dollars of shrimp from four Asian countries and
Ecuador to offset foreign government subsidies, but spared major
suppliers Thailand and Indonesia from the import tax.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies
> U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes
> Dollar riding higher with yields, NZD gets a lift
> Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger
> Oil up for third session on supply problems in Libya, Iraq
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
($1 = 31.225 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)