BANGKOK, Aug 15 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS 0214 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52 -8.77
USD/JPY 97.80 -0.34 -0.33
10-YR US TSY 98.16 0.00 0.00
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1343.86 0.69 9.27
US CRUDE 107.17 0.30 0.32
DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73 -113.3
5
ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34 -0.49
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus
uncertainty
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional
gains
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- MK Restaurant Group debut
Shares in the food restaurant chain start trading on the
main stock exchange. It's initial public offering shares last
week were sold at 49 baht ($1.57) each for a total 9.1 billion
baht ($291.20 million), with the proceeds partly used for branch
expansions.
-- Banpu Pcl
Thailand's top coal miner has cut its 2013 coal sales volume
target to 46.03 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes after it
temporarily shut two low-quality coal mines in Australia, a top
executive said on Wednesday.
-- Home Product Center Pcl
Thai housing developer Quality Houses said it aimed
to sell its stake in building materials retailer Home Product
Center at more than 16-17 baht a share, as much as 26 percent
above where the shares are now.
-- Thailand's government has come up with another set of
measures to revive economic growth, which is falling well short
of forecasts, but economists say the steps may do little to
shore up demand as long as exports remain sluggish.
-- Foreign investors were net buyer of Thai shares worth 221
million baht ($7.05 million) on Wednesday, after net selling of
$345 million over the past eight sessions.
($1 = 31.3500 Thai baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)