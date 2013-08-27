BANGKOK, Aug 27 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1656.78 -0.4% -6.720 USD/JPY 98.32 -0.18% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8073 -- 0.020 SPOT GOLD 1397.95 -0.46% -6.450 US CRUDE 106.45 0.50% 0.530 DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43% -64.05 ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks unsettled by Syria jitters; oil rises SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month low STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Kasikornbank Pcl Moody's affirms Kasikornbank's A3 rating. -- Jasmine International Pcl The company said on Monday it planned to raise about 50-70 billion baht ($1.6-2.2 billion) by listing an infrastructure fund for its broadband Internet business. -- Foreign investors sold shares worth 1.7 billion baht ($53.22 million) on Monday, adding to their net selling last week of $783 million. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria on chemical weapons > Government bond prices gain on weaker economic data > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured > Gold holds above $1,400, weak U.S. data helps > Brent oil hits 5-month high on Syria, settles lower on US data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)