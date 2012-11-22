Thanachart Securities kept its 'overweight' rating on the
telecom sector on hopes that the winners of the 3G auction will
be granted their licences by January 2013 after a probe found no
evidence of alleged collusion.
A panel set up to investigate alleged price collusion among
the three winners in the 3G spectrum auction found no evidence
and will forward its final findings to the National Broadcasting
and Telecommunications Commission's (NBTC) office on Nov. 30,
local newspaper The Nation reported.
The broker said the news helped ease worries over the
delayed 3G licences, despite a possible injunction by the
Central Administrative Court on a separate inquiry - the
worst-case scenario.
"Since the NBTC held the auction in compliance to the law
and regulations, we see a low possibility for the worst-case
scenario to happen," Thanachart said in a note.
"We are positive that the licensing process will follow
through early next year as planned and we maintain our view that
3G will be the key driver in growth for the telecoms industry".
At 0420 GMT, True Corp led its rivals with a 1.74
percent gain at 4.68 baht, followed by a 0.3 percent rise of
Total Access Communication, while Advanced Info
Service dropped 0.26 percent.
The telecoms subindex was up 0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)