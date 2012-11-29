Shares in Airports of Thailand Pcl rose to their all-time highs after the airport operator said its earnings for fiscal year 2012 ended September surged nearly three times thanks to strong air traffic volume at its six airports.

Airports of Thailand shares were up 2.2 percent at 92.50 baht, climbing at one point to 93 baht. The stock had more than doubled in value so far in 2012, well above the broader SET index's 27.3 percent gain.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

THAILAND-Maybank Kim Eng raises Pruksa price target

Maybank Kim Eng Securities raised its price target on Pruksa Real Estate Pcl PS.BK to 29 baht from 23 baht, after it increased its earnings forecast for the housing developer, reflecting strong home sales.

The broker maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.

At the mid-session break of 0530 GMT, Pruksa shares were up 3.4 percent at 21.3 baht, the highest since April 2011. The stock has risen 84 percent so far this year, outperforming a 68 percent gain of the property subindex .SETPR.

The broker said it raised its 2013 earnings forecast for the company by 10 percent in part due to strong sales of low-rise projects.

"We have chosen Pruksa as our top pick for 2013 due to the highest earnings growth among peers and the efficient cost management from new technology," it said in a report.

(0654 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

THAILAND-Berli Jucker up on strong growth outlook

Shares in consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker Pcl BJC.BK gained as much as 6.5 percent, outperforming the commerce sector and the broader market, on the back of its expansion plans and long term growth outlook.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Berli shares were up 4.7 percent at 56 baht, climbing at one point to 57 baht. About 9 million shares changed hands, 1.8 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.

The commerce subindex .SETC was down 0.8 percent while the broader SET index .SETI was up 0.7 percent.

"We are positive on BJC's long term growth supported by its group which included its expansion into Indochina where there's still room for growth," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The broker has a 'hold' rating on the stock, and a target price of 48 baht.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)