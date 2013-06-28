Shares in Airports of Thailand Pcl jumped as much as 5.73 percent on Friday after a positive picture emerged from an analysts' meeting, with higher core profit forecast, rising passenger numbers and the expansion of a Bangkok airport.

Bualuang Securities rated the share a "buy" and raised its target price to 196 baht from 170. At mid session break the shares were up 5.73 percent at 166 baht while the broader market index was up 0.6 percent.

"The AOT board approved a renovation plan for Terminal 2 that will cost 3 billion baht and should be completed by the third quarter of 2014. The second terminal will add another 10 million per year of passenger capacity to Don Muang Airport," Bualuang said.

According to the research house report, the Tourism Council of Thailand forecasts 26.1 million arrivals this year, up 17 percent from 2012.

"AOT's passenger throughput is rising swiftly. Up by 21 percent year-on-year for the first eight months of the fiscal-year 2013, October 2012 to September 2013," it said. 1233 (0533 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)