Citi Research raised its price target for top mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl to 300 baht per share from 265 baht, citing strong quarterly results and a revenue growth prospect after the launch of 3G on 2.1 GHz.

It maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Advanced Info shares rose 1.5 percent to 270 baht on Tuesday after it reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to strong growth in non-voice and data services.

"With the commercial launch of 3G on 2.1 GHz in the second quarter of 2013, we believe AIS will now be able to accelerate growth momentum given access to new capacity and the ability to aggressively take new subs," Citi said in a report dated May 7.

Citi said it raised 2013-2015 earnings estimates for Advanced Info by 5-10 percent.

The stock has risen 29 percent so far this year versus a 34 percent gain of the tech sub-index.

0946 (0246 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)