Shares in Airports of Thailand Pcl jumped as much
as 5.59 percent on Friday, after a broker highlighted the
increasing demand for better airports in Thailand.
Demand for better airports for tourism and business is
strong and can be seen with AOT's plan to further expand
Suvarnabhumi Airport, even after the opening of Don Muang
Bangkok airport, DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. The
brokerage recommended "buy" rating with a target price of 190
baht on AOT.
Shares in the airport operator are up 4.52 percent at 196.50
baht after climbing to 198.50 baht, while the broader SET index
was down 0.45 percent.
1149 (0449 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)