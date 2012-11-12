Citi Research downgraded Asian Property Development Pcl to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 8.80 baht from 10.30 baht, saying construction delay in some projects is expected to pose earning risks in the near term.

The housing developer had revised its completion schedules of 13 condominium projects, of which 10 had been delayed by at least three months due to the floods last year, Citi said in a report.

Citi lowered the company's 2013 estimated earnings forecast by 11 percent saying that the delay will lower condo revenue to 2 billion baht ($65.3 million), but raised its 2014 estimate by 3 percent.

"While, AP's valuation is not demanding compared to Thai peers, near-term earning risk from construction delay could cap further upside," it said.

"We think LPN is a more attractive condo play on better earnings visibility and a stronger balance sheet," it added.

Shares in Asian Property were up 1.17 percent at 8.65 baht, while its peer LPN Development was down 0.55 percent at 18.10 baht.

12:14 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Charoen Pokphand Foods falls on weak quarterly earnings

Shares in Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl dropped 2.08 percent to 35.25 baht after the largest agribusiness company in Thailand reported a weaker-than-expected third-quarter net profit.

CP Foods reported a 53 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Monday, hit by lower domestic meat prices and rising raw material costs.

The result was lower than the average 2.6 billion baht ($84.86 million) forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Trinity Securities rated the company "buy on weakness" with a target price of 42 baht.

"Despite the latter half of this year being high season for the business, still see no recovery outlook in meat prices... we expect fourth-quarter earnings to be around the same as the third-quarter," Trinity Securities said in a note.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities also had a same rating on the stock, but with a target price of 39.50 baht.

The broker expects the company to see a turnaround in 2013 on hopes that meat prices will rise again after the oversupply situation eases.

CP Foods said it aimed for a revenue growth of 15-20 percent in 2013 and planned to focus on overseas business expansion.

The broader SET index was up 0.3 percent.

11:15 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-BTS Group falls after hitting record high

BTS Group Holdings Pcl, Bangkok's Skytrain operator, dropped 2.29 percent to 6.40 baht, after surging more than 2 percent to a record high of 6.75 baht earlier in the session, as the market was uncertain about the prospects of its infrastructure fund.

The company announced on Friday that it planned to set up an infrastructure fund of at least 50 billion baht ($1.63 billion) as it needed funding for expanding mass transit lines.

Broker KGI Securities said it expected BTS to incur a slight deficit in earnings in the short term after the fund was set up, since the company would be contributing at least 5 billion baht ($163.19 million) to 6 billion baht ($195.82 million) per year from its fares revenue to the fund.

However, the company is expected to gain up to 500 million baht ($16.32 million) to 700 million baht ($22.85 million) in dividend per year in return.

"The infrastructure fund will only have a positive impact for the company once it had made the investment in the four mass transit routes and is able to be rewarded at a higher rate than what they'll need to allocate for debt repayment," KGI said in a research note.

The broker maintained its "buy" rating on the company with a target price of 7.20 baht.

At 0407 GMT, shares in BTS were down 0.76 percent at 6.50 baht, while the broader Thai index was up 0.13 percent.

