Nomura Equity Research downgraded Bank of Ayudhya Pcl
to 'neutral' from 'buy' and lowered its price target to 36 baht
from 39 after the bank reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
earnings due to slower growth in retail and SME loans.
Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 1.5 percent at 33.5 baht,
with a year-to-date gain of 3.1 percent, underperforming the
banking subindex's 10.8 percent rise.
Nomura said it cut earnings forecasts by 9 percent in 2013
and 12 percent in 2014, reflecting lower margins, higher costs
and a higher provision structure.
"After improving significantly during 2012, our concern is
that BAY's return on assets (ROA) is capped at 1.5 percent from
2013-15F after rising from 1 percent since 2011," it said.
