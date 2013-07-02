Bank of Ayudhya Pcl shares jumped 5.6 percent to 37.5
baht, their highest in nearly 16 years, after Khao-hoon
newspaper quoted a source as saying the stock exchange would
suspend trading in the stock pending a stake sale announcement.
The bank denied the news report. "Reference is made to the
news in some media concerning the acquisition of BAY's shares by
a new investor ... we have not received a notification from GE,
one of the strategic shareholder, that they have entered into a
deal on this matter," it said in a statement.
The stock has gained almost 15 percent since June 24,
outperforming a 10 percent gain of the banking sub-index
, after reports that Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG) was in talks to buy a majority stake in
the Thai bank in a deal worth over $4 billion.
1115 (0415 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)