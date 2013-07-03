Shares in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl fell, with analysts citing caution on any possible change in management and outlook after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) agreed to buy a controlling stake in the bank..

Bank of Ayudhya shares were down 1.4 percent at 36.5 baht, reversing a 4.2 percent gain on Tuesday, before the announcement.

The banking subindex was down 0.9 percent and the broader SET index edged 0.25 percent lower.

"With a change in its ownership, a strategic redefinition could be expected. Its integration with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Bangkok branch should also be ROE-dilutive," broker CIMB Securities said in a report.

"At this bid price, Bank of Ayudhya looks fully valued and we recommend that its holders head for an exit," the broker said.

Under the terms of the deal, MUFG will make a tender offer priced at 39 baht per share in a bid to acquire up to 75 percent in the bank.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)