Shares of Thai brokerages jumped 4.9 percent on
expectations of strong first-quarter earnings boosted by high
brokerage income, traders said.
Among outperformers, shares of Maybank Kim Eng Securities
(Thailand) Pcl surged 7.1 percent to 21.2 baht while
Asia Plus Securities Pcl jumped 9.7 percent to 3.86
baht.
Broker Trinity Securities gave an 'overweight' rating for
the brokerage sector, saying strong market turnover would boost
brokerage income in the January-March quarter.
Turnover at Thai stock market hit a 38-year high of 100
billion baht ($3.41 billion) on Friday, when programme selling
by brokers sent the broader SET index 3.3 percent lower
to a near two-month low of 1,478.97.
1613 (0913 GMT)
($1 = 29.305 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)