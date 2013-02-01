Bualuang Securities maintained its 'buy' rating on Bangkok's Skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl, citing the growing number of passengers on its trains and better performance of its media and property development arms.

Bualuang said BTS Group is expected to "post a record net profit of 2.195 billion baht ($73.61 million) for the third quarter of 2012/2013 (October-December), up 568 percent year-on-year". The research house raised its target price on BTS Group to 8.90 baht from 7.70 baht.

The research house noted that VGI Global Media Plc, BTS Group's media business arm, is expected to report strong bottom-line growth of 306 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

VGI manages all the advertising space on the BTS Skytrain network.

BTS shares closed at 7.95 baht, up 1.92 percent, while the broader SET index was up 1.7 percent at 1499.22.

1630 (0930 GMT) ($1 = 29.8200 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)