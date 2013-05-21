CIMB Securities (Thailand) raised its 2013 target for the
benchmark SET index to 1,810 from 1,700, reflecting
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings of banks, telecoms
and construction contractors, and good earnings outlook for the
year.
The first-quarter core net profit for the companies in its
universe rose 8 percent year-on-year and 32 percent
quarter-on-quarter, on track to hit 24 percent earnings growth
forecast for 2013, CIMB said in a report on Tuesday.
Positive first-quarter earnings surprises came from banks
, telecoms and contractors. "A strong
domestic economy will continue to drive these sectors'
performance," it said.
CIMB upgraded banks to 'overweight' from 'neutral' and
maintained its 'overweight' rating on property, hospitals,
retail and hotels. It cut positions in energy, petrochemicals
and commodity sectors, saying external risks might emerge.
Thai SET index had risen 18.1 percent so far this year,
trailing Vietnam's 20.9 percent, Indonesia's 19.9
percent and the Philippines' 26.1 percent.
1604 (0904 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)