Thailand's investment in infrastructure to raise productivity is essential to beef up its connectivity and taking part in growth of neighbouring countries in the face of integration with the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015, CLSA head of Thailand research said.

Last month, CLSA raised its end-2013 target for Thai benchmark SET index to 1,650 from 1,500 set in October, reflecting a 13.5 times forward price-to-earnings multiple and 15-18 percent earnings growth.

"The question is do we deserve it and the short answer would be yes. Because you do feel that there is a very strong momentum for the government to start and participate in upgrading Thailand over the next seven years," Andy Chan told Reuters in an interview at CLSA ASEAN forum 2013 in Bangkok.

"Thailand's infrastruture is what is needed to keep the re-rating that we have," he said.

At 0831 GMT, the SET index was up 0.11 percent at 1,580.41, implying a 4.4 percent upside to the broker's target.

Sectors that would lead earnings growth this year were consumer, banks, property and construction-related sectors while energy and utility were among CLSA's "neutral" and "underweight" rated sectors, he said.

The SET index gained almost 40 percent in 2012, the best performing major market in Asia and placing among global top performers.

It has risen 13.33 percent year to date, Asia's fifth best, trailing number three the Philippines which had gained 15.1 percent so far this year.

"We (Thailand) did very well last year. To ask for 40 percent increase this year again may be a little bit too much... In terms of hot markets, there's definitely interests or more interests in Indonesia and the Philippines," he said.

Thai market has brought in $122 million foreign inflows year to date after a sizeable $2.5 billion in inflows last year. Indonesia and the Philippines have noted much larger inflows in 2013 of $2.1 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.

1531 (0831 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)