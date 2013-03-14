Thailand's investment in infrastructure to raise
productivity is essential to beef up its connectivity and taking
part in growth of neighbouring countries in the face of
integration with the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015,
CLSA head of Thailand research said.
Last month, CLSA raised its end-2013 target for Thai
benchmark SET index to 1,650 from 1,500 set in October,
reflecting a 13.5 times forward price-to-earnings multiple and
15-18 percent earnings growth.
"The question is do we deserve it and the short answer would
be yes. Because you do feel that there is a very strong momentum
for the government to start and participate in upgrading
Thailand over the next seven years," Andy Chan told Reuters in
an interview at CLSA ASEAN forum 2013 in Bangkok.
"Thailand's infrastruture is what is needed to keep the
re-rating that we have," he said.
At 0831 GMT, the SET index was up 0.11 percent at 1,580.41,
implying a 4.4 percent upside to the broker's target.
Sectors that would lead earnings growth this year were
consumer, banks, property and construction-related sectors while
energy and utility were among CLSA's "neutral" and "underweight"
rated sectors, he said.
The SET index gained almost 40 percent in 2012, the best
performing major market in Asia and placing among global top
performers.
It has risen 13.33 percent year to date, Asia's fifth best,
trailing number three the Philippines which had gained
15.1 percent so far this year.
"We (Thailand) did very well last year. To ask for 40
percent increase this year again may be a little bit too much...
In terms of hot markets, there's definitely interests or more
interests in Indonesia and the Philippines," he said.
Thai market has brought in $122 million foreign inflows year
to date after a sizeable $2.5 billion in inflows last year.
Indonesia and the Philippines have noted much
larger inflows in 2013 of $2.1 billion and $1.3 billion,
respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
