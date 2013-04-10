Shares in poultry exporter Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl fell to their 1-1/2-year low, extending losses for a third session, on concerns that the bird flu in China would hurt its chicken feed business.

At the midday break, CP Foods shares were down 5.6 percent at 29.5 baht, with about 23 million shares changing hands, 86 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions.

The shares earlier slid to 28.75 baht, their lowest since October 2011.

The benchmark SET index edged down 0.1 percent at 1,469.22.

The bird flu outbreak in China would affect revenue of CPF's unit which operates 80 animal feed plants in China, with chicken feed making up 38 percent of the total, broker Tisco Securities said in a report.

The death toll in China from a new strain of bird flu rose to nine on Tuesday.

1312 (0612 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)