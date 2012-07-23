Shares in Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl hit their
lowest in almost seven months as rising prices of soybean meal
raw material and weaker selling prices of pork weighed on the
company's earnings.
CP Foods shares were down 5 percent at 33.25 baht, the
lowest since January 4, with 37.9 million shares having changed
hands, 1.13 times the average full-day volume in the last 30
sessions.
"There are concerns about higher prices of soybean meal
which will adversely affect the cost of animal feed production,"
said an analyst at Asia Plus Securities.
The analyst said weaker domestic pork prices are expected to
affect profit for the third quarter.
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Big C Supercenter falls to
7-week lows
Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl BIGC.BK fell to their lowest
in almost seven weeks after the supermarkets group reported a
net profit for April-June quarter, which analysts said fell
short of their forecasts.
Big C shares were down 3.3 percent at 208 baht ($6.56),
having hit 207 baht earlier, the lowest since June 6. The
broader stock market .SETI was down 1.38 percent.
Big C posted a quarterly net profit of 1.4 billion baht, up
27 percent year-on-year but down 22 percent quarter-on-quarter.
"BIGC announced a disappointing second quarter net profit,"
said broker Kasikorn Securities.
"BigC reported second quarter gross margin of 21.5 percent,
down 105 basis points year on year, despite continued sales
growth. We believe aggressive competition in the hypermarket
space put overall gross margin under pressure."
It rated the stock 'underperform', with target price of 130
baht, adding that "We believe the current high PER multiple is
not justified by the expensive PE multiple of 26 times, and
maintain our underperform rating on the stock."
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.685 baht)