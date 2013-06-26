Shares in financials rose 1.95 percent, outpacing the broad market, with large lenders led by Bangkok Bank Pcl , Kasikornbank Pcl, and Krung Thai Bank Pcl helped by a report that they stood to gain from capital investment by the state and private sectors.

In the report, broker Phillip Securities selected Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank as its top picks, putting a target price for their shares at 259 baht and 32 baht respectively.

On Wednesday, Bangkok Bank was up 2.13 percent at 192 baht and Krung Thai Bank was up 1.6 percent at 19 baht.

Siam Commercial Bank Pcl rose 3.17 percent to 162.50 baht and Kasikornbank added 0.85 percent to touch 177.50 baht, while the broad index was up 1.67 percent at the midsession break.

Recently, Krung Thai Bank, Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank joined with the Government Savings Bank to arrange loans worth 350 billion baht ($11.3 billion) to the government for water management projects.

1243 (0543 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Alan Raybould and Prateek Chatterjee)

11:14 OISHI GROUP UP ON CAPACITY INCREASE PLANS Oishi Group Pcl's OISH.BK shares rose 0.81 percent after the food and beverages company announced plans to invest 1.15 billion baht ($37 million) to increase beverages production capacity. Oishi Group president Matthew Kichodhan said on Wednesday the company had set a sales target of 14 billion baht for this year and expected sales to reach 30 billion baht in five years. The broader SET index was higher 1.1 percent. ($1 = 30.9350 Thai baht) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)