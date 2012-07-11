Shares in hospital firm Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl rose
as much as 2.8 percent as a gain on the sale of hospital arm
Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl and a good outlook for the
medical industry bolstered its earnings potential.
Bumrungrad shares were up 2.2 percent at 81.25 baht ($2.57),
rebounding from a 3 percent drop on Tuesday amid weakness in
hospital shares triggered by losses in Bangkok Chain Hospital.
Broker KGI Securities raised its target price for BH to 97
baht from 80 baht, while keeping the 'outperform' rating,
reflecting an earnings upgrade and an estimated gain of 611
million baht from the hospital sale to be recorded in the third
quarter.
"BH is still the key beneficiary of the up-cycle in medical
tourism and its earnings growth over the next three years is
still superior to those of the market despite no earnings
contribution from Bangkok Chain Hospital," it said in a report.
"We see the recent divestment in Bangkok Chain Hospital as
positive news for BH not a negative since it allows BH to exit
from a non-synergic partner with decent gain on divestment," the
broker said.
1208 (0508 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.65 baht)