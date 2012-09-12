CIMB Securities said it reiterated its 'overweight' rating
on the hospital sector, on hopes that mergers and acquistions
will continue to drive profit for the sector as well as the rise
in incomes and medical tourism.
"We believe the M&A theme will continue to drive the sector,
while rising income, increased medical tourism and higher
illness intensity still underpin sector profitability. This
should in turn allow strong players to swallow weaker ones,"
CIMB said in a research note.
The broker rated Bangkok Dusit Medical Services as
its top pick in the sector and maintained a 'buy' rating with a
target price at 126 baht.
"With potential catalysts from overseas expansion, we
believe there could be more upside potential for Bangkok Dusit
Medical Services than for its two local peers. Its valuations
are still attractive compared with those of its peers," CIMB
said.
Shares in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services remained flat,
while its peer Bangkok Chain Hospital gained 0.52
percent and Bumrungrad Hospital fell 0.93 percent.
The main Thai index was up 0.53 percent.
12:17 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Tisco hits over 5-month high
after strong Aug loan growth
Shares in Tisco Financial Group rose more than 3
percent to its highest in over five months at 43.50 baht, after
strong August loan growth.
Bualuang Securities maintained a 'buy' rating for Tisco with
a target price of 55 baht, on hopes that strong loan growth will
boost the company's third-quarter earnings.
"We expect Tisco to sustain lending momentum in September
and beyond, as major automobile makers have ramped up production
to meet strong consumer demand for new cars, boosted by the
government's first-time car buyer tax rebate scheme," Bualuang
said in a research note.
The broker noted that Tisco achieved a net lending amount of
219 billion baht ($7.04 billion) in August, a 26 percent
increase from the previous year. It also expects the company to
expand its corporate and SME lending in the upcoming quarter.
"GDP growth, boosted by the government stimulus spending,
will provide further opportunities for the bank holding company
to expand its corporate and SME lending (and fee income related
to loans)," Bualuang said.
For the company statement, click
Tisco shares were up 2.98 percent at 43.25 baht, while the
banking subindex gained 1.94 percent.
11:12 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank Kim Eng sees limited
risks to energy sector
Refinery shares are set to take benefit from the upcoming US
central bank meeting if a new stimulus measure is put in place,
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note.
"Despite a weak world economic outlook, crude oil prices
have remained flat, supported by the debt solution plans of the
European Central Bank and Federal Open Market Committee, which
have helped limit downside risks on crude oil prices," Maybank
said.
"We believe foreign investors and local institutions will
return to speculate on the sectors once again on their third
quarter earnings, compounded by window dressing at the end of
September," it added.
The broker expects refinery earnings will turnaround in the
third quarter with high quarter-on-quarter growth, while naming
Thai Oil Pcl as one of its share picks in the sector.
It expects an increase of $7 billion to $8 billion baht in
Thai Oil's third-quarter net profit, a turnaround from the 6.903
billion baht ($222.03 million) loss in the second quarter.
At 0353 GMT, Thai Oil shares were up 1.87 percent at 68
baht, having hit 68.50 baht earlier, while the broader energy
index gained 0.7 percent.
Esso led among refinery shares with a 2.86 percent
gain, followed by a 2.46 percent rise in PTT Global Chemical
, while Bangchak Petroleum rose 1.72 percent
and IRPC remained flat.
