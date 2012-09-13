Bank of Ayudhya gained more than 2 percent to 35.25
baht, its highest in 15 years, on reports that General Electric
Co is considering selling its $2.2 billion stake in the
Thai bank.
"The news that GE wants to sell its stake in Bank of Ayudhya
had been ongoing ever since the US financial crisis. We see a
high possibility to this news since 2007, when GE became a major
shareholder of Bank of Ayudhya, GE had received over 4.6 billion
baht in dividend," Kiatnakin Securities said in a research note.
"However, this deal won't happen easily, since the person
who wants to acquire the shares in Bank of Ayudhya will need
approval from the Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Finance
first," Kiatnakin added.
The broker also noted that the interested party will need to
prepare around 68 billion baht ($2.20 billion), along with
another 140 billion baht ($4.53 billion) in tender offer, if
shares are acquired at 34 baht for each.
Kiatnakin gave the shares 'buy' rating with target price at
36.75 baht.
At 0439 GMT, shares in Bank of Ayudhya were up 1.47 percent
at 34.50 baht, while the banking subindex fell 0.19
percent.
1140 (0440 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.93 Baht)
**********************************************************
10:48 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-BTS hits 10-day high after
subsidiary sale
Shares in Bangkok's skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl
surged 5.6 percent to their h ighest in 10 days at 5.65
baht, while brokers expect its second-quarter earnings to gain
from the recent disposal of its real estate subsidiary.
BTS said on Wednesday that Bangkok Mass Transit System
Public Co Ltd (BTSC), a direct subsidiary in which BTS holds a
96.44 percent stake, had disposed of its entire investment in
its real estate subsidiary Kamala Beach Resort & Hotel
Management Co Ltd.
BTSC received a total of 1.64 billion baht ($53.02 million)
from sale.
DBS Vickers Securities rated the shares at 'buy' with a
target price of 6.24 baht, saying that the sale will boost the
company's second-quarter net profit.
"[The deal] is positive. We expect BTS to gain a net profit
of 298 million baht in its combined budget due to the 96.44
percent stake in BTSC," DBS said in a research note.
Thanachart Securities also rated BTS at 'buy' with a target
price of 6.30 baht.
"We still like BTS as a long-term investment due to its
strong cash flow from its skytrain and media businesses.
Meanwhile, our concerns over its real estate business had eased
since the company decided to slow down its investment,"
Thanachart said.
At 0346 GMT, BTS shares were up 4.67 percent at 5.60 baht,
while the main Thai index rose 0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.93 Baht)