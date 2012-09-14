Shares in Thailand's largest polyester producer, Indorama
Ventures Pcl, gained 4.27 percent to its highest in
over two weeks at 30.50 baht, with a brokerage expecting a
significant turnaround in the company's third-quarter profit.
"Commodity shares are starting to attract interest again, as
the US dollar continues to weaken. Third-quarter profit should
see an obvious turnaround quarter-on-quarter which had been
affected by inventory loss," Tisco Securities said in a research
note.
"Apart from this, its main results continue to perform
strongly after its chemical production and polyethylene
terephthalate business are beginning to be realised," the broker
added.
Tisco set a target price of 37.75 baht per share for
Indorama.
The main Thai index was up 1.65 percent.
11:57 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bualuang expects merger to boost
Kiatnakin's earnings
Bualuang Securities maintained its 'buy' rating on Kiatnakin
Bank Pcl with a target price at 54 baht, saying its
completed merger with Phatra Capital Pcl should
boost the two firms' earnings.
Kiatnakin shares rose 1.08 percent to 46.75 baht, having hit
47 baht earlier in the day. The banking subindex gained
2.46 percent.
"For its part, Kiatnakin takes delivery of what is arguably
Thailand's best investment bank, which also has a substantial
wealth management operation. The merged entity should be able to
achieve greater earnings growth than the two financial firms
could have done in isolation," Bualuang said in a research note.
"Although Kiatnakin's share price has gone up 25 percent
since the merger was announced on March 30, we think it has
further to rise. There is fee and underwriting income to be
earned from upcoming big-ticket deals," the broker added.
11:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical hits 2-week
high on Fed's QE3
Shares of PTT Global Chemical surged 4 percent to
their highest in two weeks at 64 baht as brokers bet on the
company to gain from the launch of further monetary easing by
the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday.
Commodities including gold, copper and oil hit multi-month
highs on Friday after the Fed's aggressive moves to stimulate
the world's top economy drove expectations of higher global
demand for raw materials and a heightened need to hedge
inflation risks.
KTB Securities recommended 'speculative buy' on PTT Global
Chemical and other energy shares that are set to benefit from
QE3, saying "shares that will gain from the US' announcement for
QE3 will have a bright outlook for short-term investment".
KTB gave PTT Global Chemical a target price of 81.50 baht.
Krungsri Securities gave 'accumulate' rating on
petrochemical shares, and said it expected PTT Global Chemical
to gain from a better petrochemical spread in paraxylene and
benzene in the third quarter.
At 0402 GMT, PTT Global Chemical was up 3.67 percent at
63.50 baht, while the main Thai index rose 1.52 percent.
