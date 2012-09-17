CIMB Research (Thailand) upgraded the country's energy and
petrochemical sectors to 'trading buy' from 'neutral', saying
the launch of QE3 by the U.S. Federal Reserve should increase
risk appetite, boding well for high beta, cyclical stocks.
"Thailand's petrochemical and energy sectors are likely to
outperform domestic sectors, a repeat of the pattern during QE1
and 2 when they outperformed the market and domestic-driven
sectors by 2.5-3 times," the broker said in a report.
The likely winners were companies with more sustainable
growth driven by internal strengths, limited downside and no
overhang, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Indorama
Ventures Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl among top
picks, it said.
Reflecting the oil price slide and weak earnings in the
first half, the energy subindex eked out a modest 3.4
percent gain so far this year, underperforming a 24.7 percent
gain of the broader SET index.
1002 (0302 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)