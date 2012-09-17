Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl
, which have been underperforming the broader
blue-chips index, climbed to their highest in almost three
months on Monday after the appointment of a new president.
Thai Airways shares were up 2.4 percent at 21.7 baht, having
hit 21.9 baht earlier, the highest since June 26. The stock is
up 8.5 percent this year versus a 22.4 percent gain of the SET50
index of blue chips.
The appointment of Sorajak Kasemsuvan as the new president
on Friday improved the near-term outlook for the carrier, broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. It rated the stock 'speculative
buy', with target price of 24 baht.
"The new president will be a key driver pushing the long
term fleet expansion, as planed ... Our THAI valuation is very
cheap, trading at an earnings multiple of 9.9 and price to book
of 0.68 times and discounted from regional peers at an earnings
multiple of 10.8 and price to book of 1.4 times," it said.
Ten out of 17 analysts tracking the stock rated it a 'strong
buy' or 'buy', six have a 'hold' and one has a 'sell' rating,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
1249 (0549 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantrarprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Cyclical stocks set to return
with QE3-CIMB
CIMB Research (Thailand) upgraded the country's energy and
petrochemical sectors to 'trading buy' from 'neutral', saying
the launch of QE3 by the U.S. Federal Reserve should increase
risk appetite, boding well for high beta, cyclical stocks.
"Thailand's petrochemical and energy sectors are likely to
outperform domestic sectors, a repeat of the pattern during QE1
and 2 when they outperformed the market and domestic-driven
sectors by 2.5-3 times," the broker said in a report.
The likely winners were companies with more sustainable
growth driven by internal strengths, limited downside and no
overhang, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK, Indorama
Ventures Pcl IVL.BK and Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK among top picks,
it said.
Reflecting the oil price slide and weak earnings in the
first half, the energy subindex .SETEN eked out a modest 3.4
percent gain so far this year, underperforming a 24.7 percent
gain of the broader SET index .SETI.
1002 (0302 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)