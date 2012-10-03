Shares in CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, hit their highest in more than four months on hopes of strong fourth-quarter earnings and the stock's attractive valuation.

At the mid session break of 0530 GMT, CP All shares were up 3.45 percent at 37.5 baht, their highest since May 14. The broader SET index was up 0.33 percent.

Dented by its high valuation and disappointing second-quarter earnings, the stock had lost around 2 percent since May versus a 6.6 percent gain of the SET index. Other blue chip consumer stocks advanced during the same period, with Robinson Department Store up 22 percent.

Broker Bualuang Securities advised investors to buy CP All, with 2013 target price of 45 baht. It expected CP All to post an 80 percent net profit growth for the fourth quarter partly due to sales promotion campaigns.

"We believe the underperformance phase has already ended. The firm is now at the start of its best quarter yet. Its valuation is also attractive -- 2013 forward price to earnings of 24.5 times versus a peer average of 26.1 times," it said.

Fifteen out of 27 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' or a 'strong buy' rating, six rate it as a 'hold' and six have a 'sell' or a 'strong sell' rating, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

1304 (0604 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

12:24 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-TPI Polene at 5-month highs

Shares in TPI Polene Pcl TPIP.BK rose 6.8 percent to 14.1 baht, climbing at one point to 14.5 baht, their highest since May 3, following positive management guidance on cement prices.

The company expected higher cement selling prices in October and November, boding well for its earnings for the period, director and founder Prachai Leophairatana told Reuters.

TPI Polene shares have risen 21.9 percent so far from their recent low of 11.4 baht on August 31, outperforming peer Siam City Cement SCCC.BK, which was up 13.2 percent in the same period and a 6.7 percent gain of the broader SET index .SETI.

The stock lost 18.3 percent in the second quarter ended June, after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 291 million baht ($9.48 million) versus the previous year's 1.7 billion baht net profit. The company said the net loss was due to foreign exchange loss and loss from disposal of investment.

For the company statement, click (Full Story)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com); Editing by Jijo Jacob