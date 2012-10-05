Citigroup raised its price target for Krung Thai Bank Pcl
to 23 baht from 21.64 baht and kept its 'buy' rating on
the stock, as it expected the state-run bank's third-quarter
results to be strong.
Shares of the second-largest bank in the country rose 1.1
percent to 18.5 baht on Thursday. The stock has risen 32 percent
so far this year versus a 38 percent gain of the banking
subindex and a 27 percent rise of the broader SET index
.
The broker forecast the quarterly earnings ended September
to rise 43 percent year-on-year to 7.9 billion baht ($258
million), boosted by SME and retail loan growth. It raised 2013
earnings estimate by 2 percent, citing loans to infrastructure
projects.
"With government expecting to play a significant role in
boosting the economy with a 2.3 trillion baht program, Krung
Thai Bank should stand to gain from its relationship with
government and state entities," it said in a report.
Listed commercial banks are due to report their
third-quarter earnings from mid-October.
($1 = 30.58 baht)