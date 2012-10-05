Shares in True Corp Pcl fell as much as 6.1
percent to a two-week low, underperforming other telecoms firms,
as the third-biggest telecoms company is expected to report a
net loss for the third quarter.
At the midday break of 0530 GMT, True Corp shares were down
3.5 percent at 5.5 baht, having hit 5.35 baht, the lowest since
Sept. 20. Thailand's top mobile phone operator Advanced Info
Service gained 0.5 percent and second-ranked Total
Access Communication Pcl slid 0.6 percent.
A Kiatnakin Securities analyst expects the third-quarter net
loss to be close to the 2.2 billion baht for the second quarter.
"Concerns about the quarterly loss will continue to weigh on
the stock sentiment," the broker said in a report.
Hopes about upcoming bids for 3G licensing have partly
supported a 75 percent rise in True Corp shares in 2012, well
above a 49 percent gain of Advanced Info and a 30 percent rise
of Total Access Communication.
Six out of 14 analysts tracking the company put a 'hold'
rating on the stock, 5 rated a 'sell' or 'strong sell' and three
had a 'buy' or 'strong buy', according to Thomson Reuters'
StarMine.
09:38 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises Krung Thai Bank price
target
Citigroup raised its price target for Krung Thai Bank Pcl
KTB.BK to 23 baht from 21.64 baht and kept its 'buy' rating on
the stock, as it expected the state-run bank's third-quarter
results to be strong.
Shares of the second-largest bank in the country rose 1.1
percent to 18.5 baht on Thursday. The stock has risen 32 percent
so far this year versus a 38 percent gain of the banking
subindex .SETB and a 27 percent rise of the broader SET index
.SETI.
The broker forecast the quarterly earnings ended September
to rise 43 percent year-on-year to 7.9 billion baht ($258
million), boosted by SME and retail loan growth. It raised 2013
earnings estimate by 2 percent, citing loans to infrastructure
projects.
"With government expecting to play a significant role in
boosting the economy with a 2.3 trillion baht program, Krung
Thai Bank should stand to gain from its relationship with
government and state entities," it said in a report.
Listed commercial banks are due to report their
third-quarter earnings from mid-October.
