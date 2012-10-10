Shares in telecoms operators fell after a telecommunications
expert sought an injunction to halt an auction of
third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16.
The independent academic Anuparp Thiralarp told reporters
that he sought for a review by telecoms regulator National
Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to improve
regulations for the benefit of consumers, with the court ruling
due on Thursday.
Market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl fell 0.96
percent to 206 baht, second-ranked Total Access Communication
Pcl was down 0.9 percent at 87.25 baht while True Corp
dropped 2.6 percent to 5.55 baht.
The broader SET index was down 0.2 percent.
1552 (0852 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)
Basu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
13:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bangkok Dusit drops after block
trades
Shares in hospital operator Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Pcl BGH.BK were down 4.1 percent at 105 baht at the midsession
break of 0530 GMT after block trades at a lower-than-market
price of 104.5 baht.
Thai stock exchange data showed a selling of 139.8 million
shares in nine block trades at 104.5 baht per share in the
morning session.
Its key shareholders were selling a combined 13.7 percent
stake, comprising a total of 212.2 million shares, IFR reported,
citing a term sheet. (Full Story)
1304 (0604 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anand Basu)
Anand Basu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
12:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Condominium remains in limelight
as Bangkok zoning law nears-Citi
Bangkok's new zoning law aiming to reduce city density is
unlikely to materially reduce condominium development
opportunities in the capital and could be positive for
developers that tapped into less stringent zones, Citigroup
said.
Bangkok's existing city plan is due to expire in May 2013.
The broker said it maintained a positive view on Thai
condominium sector.
"While condo development in small-sub roads in high density
areas will be more difficult, we see more business opportunity
in low/mid density areas," it said in a report.
"The new plan could add value to land plots that are located
along mass transit lines given less stringent regulatory
requirements," it said.
For instance, the new plan that aimed to remove all frontage
road requirements versus previous requirements of 6-10 metre
wide of frontage road, was positive for mid-range and high-end
developers such as Land and Houses LH.BK, Quality Houses QH.BK,
Asian Property Development AP.BK and Supalai SPAL.BK, it said.
LPN Development LPN.BK could also benefit as there would be
more areas opening for development in the suburbs while
developers that had scaled down condo development, like Pruksa
Real Estate PS.BK, were likely to miss long-term growth
opportunity, it said.
The broader property subindex .SETPR edged down 0.17 percent
amid weak market sentiment. The benchmark SET index .SETI was
down 0.09 percent.
1209 (0509 GMT)
($1 = 30.655 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)
Mohan; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)