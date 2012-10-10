Shares in telecoms operators fell after a telecommunications expert sought an injunction to halt an auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16.

The independent academic Anuparp Thiralarp told reporters that he sought for a review by telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to improve regulations for the benefit of consumers, with the court ruling due on Thursday.

Market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl fell 0.96 percent to 206 baht, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl was down 0.9 percent at 87.25 baht while True Corp dropped 2.6 percent to 5.55 baht.

The broader SET index was down 0.2 percent.

13:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bangkok Dusit drops after block trades

Shares in hospital operator Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl BGH.BK were down 4.1 percent at 105 baht at the midsession break of 0530 GMT after block trades at a lower-than-market price of 104.5 baht.

Thai stock exchange data showed a selling of 139.8 million shares in nine block trades at 104.5 baht per share in the morning session.

Its key shareholders were selling a combined 13.7 percent stake, comprising a total of 212.2 million shares, IFR reported, citing a term sheet. (Full Story)

12:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Condominium remains in limelight as Bangkok zoning law nears-Citi

Bangkok's new zoning law aiming to reduce city density is unlikely to materially reduce condominium development opportunities in the capital and could be positive for developers that tapped into less stringent zones, Citigroup said.

Bangkok's existing city plan is due to expire in May 2013. The broker said it maintained a positive view on Thai condominium sector.

"While condo development in small-sub roads in high density areas will be more difficult, we see more business opportunity in low/mid density areas," it said in a report.

"The new plan could add value to land plots that are located along mass transit lines given less stringent regulatory requirements," it said.

For instance, the new plan that aimed to remove all frontage road requirements versus previous requirements of 6-10 metre wide of frontage road, was positive for mid-range and high-end developers such as Land and Houses LH.BK, Quality Houses QH.BK, Asian Property Development AP.BK and Supalai SPAL.BK, it said.

LPN Development LPN.BK could also benefit as there would be more areas opening for development in the suburbs while developers that had scaled down condo development, like Pruksa Real Estate PS.BK, were likely to miss long-term growth opportunity, it said.

The broader property subindex .SETPR edged down 0.17 percent amid weak market sentiment. The benchmark SET index .SETI was down 0.09 percent.

1209 (0509 GMT)

