Shares in Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl fell to a near
two-week low as the food company denied a report by Kaohoon
newspaper about its plan to buy shares in global supermarket
chain Carrefour.
CP Foods shares were down 2.9 percent at 33.5 baht, falling
at one point to 33.25 baht, the lowest since Sept. 28. The
broader SET index was down 0.3 percent.
"The company would like to clarify that the company has not
entered into such transaction as quoted," CP Foods said in a
statement.
11:18 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-VGI Global Media surges on market
debut
Shares in VGI Global Media Pcl VGI.BK surged as much as 73
percent at their market debut as a strong prospect of
advertising income attracted investors, brokers said.
VGI shares were up 60.7 percent at 56.25 baht, far above
their IPO price of 35 baht and outperforming the media subindex
.SETMP, which was down 0.16 percent. The broader SET index .SETI
edged down 0.06 percent.
The media firm said its net profit for three months ended
June 30 nearly doubled to 160 million baht ($5.21 million). VGI
provides media service in the mass transit, department store and
office building sectors.
Broker Asia Plus Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with
target price of 50 baht, based on 20 times forward price to
earnings versus 18.6 times for the media sector.
VGI raised 3.08 billion baht in initial public offering
early this month, the second-biggest IPO on the main Bangkok
exchange this year, after Asia Aviation Pcl's AAV.BK 4.5 billion
baht IPO in May.
