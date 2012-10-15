Shares in Kiatnakin Bank Pcl fell to their lowest in more than one month amid concerns about the writedown related to the bank's merger with financial firm Phatra Capital and the impact on future earnings.

Kiatnakin shares were down 3.4 percent at 43 baht, after falling to a low of 42.75 baht, the lowest since Sept. 5. The stock has fallen 6.5 percent so far in October versus a 1.2 percent loss of the broader banking subindex.

Kiatnakin was expected to book around 1.7 billion baht ($55.49 million) impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter or next year at the latest, broker Finansia Syrus Securities said in a report.

"The goodwill impairment issue will continue to be an overhang on the stock and will probably affect its dividend payout," the broker said.

1144 (0444 GMT)

($1 = 30.635 baht)