Nomura said an auction of third-generation licences on
Tuesday should remove a key overhang on Thailand's telecoms
sector.
It maintained a 'bullish' view on the sector, with market
leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) its key pick with a
price target of 202 baht.
Telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will hold the long-awaited
auction after a court dismissed a petition seeking to suspend
the bidding on Monday.
Shares in Advanced Info Service edged up 0.5
percent to 203 baht. Second-ranked Total Access Communication
gained 0.6 percent to 88.75 baht, while True Corp
was unchanged at 5.6 baht.
The telecoms subindex was up 0.2 percent and the
benchmark SET index had gained 0.5 percent.
"The court ruling in favour of the NBTC should be positive
for the Thai telco sector, in our view," the broker said in a
report.
"While we expect the remaining court cases should be
non-events, concerns over lawsuits have pressured Thai telcos'
share prices over the past two weeks."
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
Prateek Chatterjee; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
09:13 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises BEC price target on
Q3 forecast
CIMB Research raised its price target on BEC World Pcl
BEC.BK to 65 baht from 63 baht, saying it expected the
broadcaster to report record quarterly earnings for the third
quarter, while maintaining an 'outperform' rating.
BEC World shares closed up 0.9 percent at 57.25 baht. They
have risen 27.2 percent this year versus a 32.9 percent gain of
the broader media subindex .SETMP.
"Thanks to robust ad spend, BEC should report another record
performance in the third quarter. Its recent share price
weakness owing to litigation against an anchor reporter and
fears of fiercer competition from satellite TV and digital TV
should offer a buying opportunity," the broker said.
The broker forecast core net profit for the third quarter to
rise 27 percent year on year to 1.25 billion baht or 75 percent
of its full-year estimate.
"We remain confident about BEC's ability to boost ad revenue
in the medium term and believe that consensus forecast is too
conservative, leaving potential for upside," CIMB said.
0903 (0203 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
Prateek Chatterjee; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)