CIMB Research raised its price target on PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) to 180 baht from 170 baht, citing improved earnings growth and the stock's low valuation.

PTTEP shares ended down 0.32 percent at 156.5 baht on Wednesday. It has fallen 7.1 percent so far in 2012 versus a 1.1 percent gain of the energy subindex.

"PTTEP is trading at only 8.6 times 2013 P/E, which is a historical low. We believe that it is unjustified and we expect the stock to be rerated on the back of improved earnings growth arising from higher volume," the broker said in a report.

The broker said it upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'trading buy'.

"The discount on its valuation should narrow by the first quarter of 2013 as the overhangs will be lifted when the capital increase is completed and Montara starts operations," it said.

0900 (0200 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)