CIMB Research raised its price target on industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement to 445 baht from 410 baht,
while keeping an 'outperform' rating, citing strong growth
potential, solid domestic earnings and a recovery in
petrochemical margins.
Siam Cement shares were down 0.27 percent at 365 baht on
Wednesday after reporting a third quarter earnings of 6.4
billion baht ($208.27 million), down 13 percent year-on-year but
up 50 percent quarter-on-quarter.
It had risen 16.6 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a
26.3 percent gain of the broader SET index.
The stock was trading at 10 times 2014 P/E, below its
historical average of 11 times, CIMB said in a report.
"The quarter on quarter improvement in the third quarter
core earnings reflects Siam Cement's superior product portfolio
with limited downside from petrochemicals and continued growth
of non-petrochemical earnings. It remains our top pick for
earnings growth momentum and sustainability," the broker said.
0933 (0233 GMT)
